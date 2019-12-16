Sacrifices of APS children will always be remembered: PM Imran Khan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the whole nation raise voice against the violence and hatred after the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar carnage.

PM Imran Khan in his message on the fifth anniversary of the APS incident, he said that the sacrifices rendered by the innocent children will not be forgotten and he paid rich tribute to the martyrs.

He prayed for peace of APS martyrs and condoled their relatives. The premier said that the blood of the innocent children has united whole nation against terrorists.

“We are also paying tribute to the Pakistan Army, police and other agencies over fighting the war against terrorism. We promise here that we will not let the militancy thoughts to grow in Pakistan.”

The fifth anniversary of the callous terrorist attack on the Army Public School Peshawar that left around 150 people martyred is being observed today.

On this day in 2014, more than 150 people, including 134 children and staff members lost their lives in a blatant act of terrorism in Army Public School Peshawar.