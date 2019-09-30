Sacrifices of people in Indian occupied Kashmir won’t go to waste: Geelani

SRINAGAR (Monitoring Desk): Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference Syed Ali Geelani has expressed the confidence that the unparalleled sacrifices of the people of occupied Kashmir will never go to waste and the freedom of Kashmir is destined to dawn soon.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, in his message, the veteran leader maintained that the people of Kashmir would never compromise their identity, religion and honour.

Syed Ali Geelani appealed to the people of the Kashmir valley, Jammu region, and Laddakh to remain united like a rock.

He urged all Kashmiri politicians to desist from becoming collaborators of India in its nefarious designs against the Kashmir people.

Syed Ali Geelani asked Kashmiri policemen not to facilitate India in order to save their mothers, sisters, and brothers from becoming slaves of dirty Hindutva philosophy.

Syed Ali Geelani urged Hurriyat leaders to remain glued with the general masses and guide them in their struggle against Indian occupation.