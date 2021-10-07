Mikhail Sheinkman

They say that the next NATO secretary general will be a woman. It’s time, they say, and the most military bloc on earth to add gender diversity. Moreover, its current head has become, as it were, an intermediate link. No, he’s not one of those. Although he came out, it would have caused less ridicule than his statement that the United States responsibly and point-by-point agreed to withdraw from Afghanistan with its allies. Here he is always like that – he does not behave like a man. Hysterical, spreading gossip. And even at his headquarters, he is treated like a wife to be listened to and done the other way around.

On Tuesday, Jens Stol-tenberg, while in the United States, called for maintaining interaction with Moscow, since “relations are at the very bottom,” and on Wednesday night Brussels broke that bottom too. I decided to halve, up to 10 people, to cut the Russian mission under the alliance. Eight employees of the diplomatic mission will be expelled for “hostile activities”, two more positions will be abolished. And after a couple of weeks ago, the same Stoltenberg, met on the sidelines of the General Assembly of the UN with Sergey Lavrov, suggested that even restore the Russia-NATO Council.

Maybe all this time he was carefully disguised as a decent person. I dulled my vigilance so that the Rus-sians, suspecting nothing, would somehow become malicious. And according to the Sky News channel, they were completely deprived of their accreditation for “espionage and involvement in murders.” That is, they were not even declared persona non grata. Not to mention the fact that with such a “bouquet” they could have been detained for clarification. Apparently, they decided that the worst punishment for a Russian intelligence officer is to return home.

However, everything is much simpler. An order was received for aggravation. In a short time. In a hurry, they used a template that always turns on their tongue. Ask them at night: what are the Russians doing? They will answer without regaining consciousness: they spy, kill, conduct hostile activities. Although, firstly, even if we pass them as enemies according to documents, then our mere presence in their lair is already hostile activity. Secondly, only people who have undergone special training can be in such an atmosphere.

Finally, what we do not know about NATO, that it is so worried about its secrets. A vestige of the Cold War. A tailbone imagining itself as a tail. It was the West that squeezed it when it carried away its feet from Afgan. But who will remember this now. Now the “malicious activity” of Russian diplomats is restoring the alliance’s reputation as a real combat unit. At least they think so in him. However, the fact that there was such activity, he too, as Stoltenberg admitted today, so it seems. Demarch, he said, was not connected with any incident – just, just in case, they were vigilant.

In general, what you want. Autumn. There is an aggravation in NATO. The nights are longer, the days are less. No mood. Well, here they are… 20 Russians is too much. A leaf flies off the tree. Draws to hide, take cover. How? Kohl through one – the Chekist. Espionage, murder, terror – treated like enemies. There is no evidence. Not necessary. Paranoia rules there. Without trial and gimmicks half of the staff – to their homes. The diplomats flew. Know, omen – to the cold.