Sadiq Sanjrani meets Imran Khan, thanks him for support in Senate Chairman polls

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Newly-elected Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan in Bani Gala, Islamabad.

Chairman Senate thanked Imran Khan and his party members for supporting Balochistan in the Upper House. PTI Chief felicitated Sanjrani and termed his appointment as historical decision in the history of the province.

He said that PTI will overcome the discrimination against Balochistan after coming into power. Both leaders also pledged to continue cooperation in the future.

During the meeting, Chief Minister of Balochistan (CM) Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, PTI leader Asad Umar, Faisal Javed and Aun Chaudhry were also present.

Sadiq Sanjrani and Balochistan CM Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo along with a delegation of leaders also called on Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Zardari House and thanked him for his party’s mammoth support in Senate Chairman elections.

Earlier, independent candidate from Balochistan, backed by joint opposition Sadiq Sanjrani has won Senate election for chairmanship with as many as 57 votes against 46 of ruling party’s candidate.

Raja Zafarul Haq of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Sadiq Sanjrani, a joint candidate of opposition parties contested for Senate chairmanship with the latter, backed by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), recording a convincing victory with 57 votes against former s 46.

For deputy chairman, the freshly elected chairman will make an appointment out of two candidates namely Usman Kakar of Pakhtukhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) and Salim Mandviwalla of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Advertisements