Sadiqabad train accident: Death toll reaches to 24 as three more succumb to injuries

F.P. Report

RAHIM YAR KHAN: The death toll from Thursday’s train collision in Sadiqabad has climbed to 24, as a three more succumb to injuries including a woman.

Earlier on Thursday, the Akbar Bugti Express travelling from Lahore to Quetta collided with a stationary freight train at the Walhar Railway Station in Sadiqabad Tehsil of Punjab province.

The freight train was standing on the loop line when the passenger train, instead of running on the mainline, went on the wrong track. The accident saw carriages derail while the engine of the passenger train was completely destroyed.

Rescuers used cranes to enable them to pick through some of the twisted wreckage to find the bodies.

According to officials, rescuers have pulled out all the dead and injured from the wreckage and they are now focusing on clearing the track. Work to clear the track will continue today.

An initial investigation report into the accident said the failure of the signal system behind the Akbar Bugti Express crashing into the stationary freight train.

While talking to media persons after the incident, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that the train accident near Sadiqabad was the result of human negligence.

Rasheed further said all assistance will be provided to the families of the deceased and the injured. He added, Rs1.5 million will be given as compensation to the families of those killed in the accident, while Rs500,000 will be given to those critically injured.

Rs 200,000 will be given to those with minor injuries