Sadiqabad train incident: Inquiry report to be finalized today

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has said that the inquiry report on Sadiqabad trains incident would be finalized on Friday (today).

Rasheed said this while speaking to private news channel, he said the inquiry report would fix the responsibility and the culprit would be punished.

Earlier, he announced that 1.5 million rupees would be given as compensation for each deceased, 500,000 rupees each to critically injured and 200,000 rupees to each who received minor injuries.

The death toll of the horrific railway accident following a collision between Quetta bound Akbar Express and a freight train at Walhar Railway Station has risen to 24, authorities said. At least 79 people were injured in the incident.

The accident took place around 4:15 am on Thursday when Akbar Express hit a parked freight train at the Walhar Railway Station.

Injured persons were shifted to the hospitals of Sadiqabad and Rahim Yar Khan where an emergency has been declared.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Jameel Ahmed has established a control room to provide necessary information to the victim families. The numbers of the control room are 068-9230109 and 0300-9402579.