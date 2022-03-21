Saeed Ghani advises PM to bring with him just 172 MNAs to save rule

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Information and Labour Minister, Saeed Ghani, has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan doesn’t command the confidence of the majority numbers of the MNAs as the ruling party used the upcoming OIC conference merely as a pretext to delay the session of the National Assembly.

Speaking at a press conference here at the Sindh Assembly building on Monday, the Sindh Information Minister said that after a number of lawmakers of the ruling party had become disgruntled the PM couldn’t prove his majority in the National Assembly even if the allied parties of the government reaffirmed their loyalty to Imran Khan.

Ghani advised the PM that instead of convening a public meeting of one million people at D-Chowk in Islamabad he rather should bring with him just 172 MNAs loyal to the PTI in order to preserve his rule.

He said that PM had become mentally upset, as he had started warning the dissident legislators of the ruling party that they wouldn’t be able to attend marriage events and their children wouldn’t be able to attend schools and get married. He reminded the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser that at the time of assuming the speakership office he had taken the oath of allegiance to the Constitution rather than being loyal to Imran Khan.