Saeed Ghani resigns as PPP Karachi president over poor performance

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Karachi president Saeed Ghani on Sunday stepped down from his position over the party’s poor performance in the July 25 elections in the metropolis.

Sources said the PPP leadership asked Mr. Ghani to come up with the reasons behind the party’s defeat in the elections after which he decided to resign from the party position.

It has been decided to restructure the party tiers in the city.

In Nov 30, last year, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had named Mr. Ghani as Karachi president.

The PPP has once again emerged as the dominant force on Sindh’s political scene with winning a simple majority of 71 seats.

The PPP swept elections in Kashmore, Sukkur Dadu, Jamshoro, Thatta and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts. However, in a major upset, Mr. Bhutto Zardari lost NA-246 seat in Lyari, a traditional stronghold of the PPP, to a PTI candidate.

The PPP leader could account for a mere 39,325 votes and stood third.

PTI’s Abdul Shakoor Shad won the seat by securing 52,750 votes, followed by Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) candidate who bagged 42,345 votes.

