Saeed Ghani says provincial govt has no role in Capt Safdar’s arrest

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Reacting to Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar’s arrest from a Karachi hotel, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has said the provincial government has no role in his arrest.

Responding to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz’s tweet in which she said police barged in her hotel room and arrested her husband, Ghani said: “Whatever Capt Safdar did at Mazar-e-Quaid was uncalled for but the way the police arrested him is condemnable.”

“Capt Safdar was not arrested on the Sindh government’s instructions,” he clarified, adding the police’s move is aimed at causing a rift among opposition parties part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) that they will foil.

Safdar was arrested by the police from a Karachi hotel where he along with his wife Maryam was staying for allegedly violating the sanctity of the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammed Ali Jinnah.

The case was registered against PML-N leaders, including party vice president Maryam Nawaz, Safdar and 200 others at the Brigade Police Station for sloganeering at the Quaid’s mausoleum.