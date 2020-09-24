Saeed Ghani visits schools, colleges to monitor SOPs

KARACHI (APP): Sindh Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghani on Thursday visited various government,private schools and colleges in District East and Central to monitor SOPs.

He said that arrangements at St. Joseph’s College were also not in accordance with SOPs.

According to details, Provincial Minister paid a surprise visit to various public and private educational institutions in District East and Central in Karachi and inspected the SOPs and the education system over there.

During his visit, Sindh Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghani visited St. Joseph’s College for Girls, St. Joseph’s School for Girls, Smart School, Educator School, Mama Baby Care School, Merit and Merit School, Apex House, Foundation Head School, St. Lawrence College for Women, and Islamia college.

He directed the teachers and students in various government schools to wear masks and keep social distancing.