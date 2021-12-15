Safe City Project for Peshawar underway: CM

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Min-ister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday said that progress on the Safe City Project for Peshawar was underway adding that suitable land has already been identified and a project management unit has been established for the purpose.

Talking to media during the launching ceremony of the Abbabeel Squad here at Police Lines, he said that the current inflation was not only a problem of Pakistan rather it was a global phenomenon.

However, he said that the incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking result-oriented steps like Rashan Card, Kissan Card and Sehat Card initiatives to extend maximum relief to the general public.

Responding to another question about local bodies’ election, Mahmood Khan said that he and his cabinet members being in power could not run election campaigns, but on the other hand opposition people were free of such limitations and they are running campaigns for their candidates openly.

Addressing the launching ceremony as chief guest, Mahmood Khan congratulated the senior police officials for raising the special squad adding that this was the need of hours due to the city’s growing population and rising rate of street crimes in the city.

He said that this special squad would have a great impact on the overall law and order situation in the city and will be helpful to effectively prevent street crimes.

Mahmood Khan said that it was also desperately needed to maintain the law and order situation during the upcoming local bodies elections.

The chief minister said that in the next phase, Abbabeel Squad would be rolled out to divisional headquarters and district headquarters as well adding that this was another important step of the provincial government after launching of Asaan Insaaf Marakaz and Police Madadgar to improve policing in the province.

While lauding the role of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police in the war against terrorism, maintaining law and order and protection of citizens in the province, the chief minister said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police officers and officials have rendered great sacrifices and offered their lives to protect the citizens during the war against terrorism.

“Government and people of this province are proud of their police”, he said and hoped that police would continue to serve the citizens with the same spirit and enthusiasm in future as well.

The chief minister assured that the provincial government would extend its all-out support to police for the purpose.

He urged upon senior police officials to introduce a mechanism of reward and punishment to make “Abbabeel Squad” a successful and an effective force adding that officials with good performance be rewarded and officials with poor performance should be held accountable, he remarked.

Provincial Minister Shoukat Yousafzai, Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Chief Secretary Shahzad Bangash, Inspector General Police Muzzam Jah Ansaari, CCPO Peshawar Ahsan Abaas and other Senior Police Officials also attended the ceremony.

Earlier, Inspector General Police briefed the participants about the purpose and salient features of Abbabeel Squad.