Safety systems remain operational at 4 nuclear plants in Ukraine: IAEA

F.P. Report

VIENNA: Ukraine inform-ed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Sunday that there had been no significant developme-nts related to nuclear safety and security in the country over the past 24 hours, Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said.

Regarding the country’s 15 operational reactors at four nuclear power plants (NPP), Ukraine said seven are currently connected to the grid, including two at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhya NPP, two at the Rivne NPP, two at the South Ukraine nuclear power plants, and one at the Khmelnytskyy NPP. The eight other reactors are shut down for regular maintenance or held in reserve. Safety systems remain operational at the four NPPs, and they also continue to have off-site power available, Ukraine said.

In relation to safeguards, the International Atomic Energy Agency said that the remote transfer of safeguards data from the Chornobyl nuclear power plant to the Agency’s Vienna headquarters is gradually being restored after its technicians this week upgraded the unattended monitoring systems installed at the site and deployed new transmission channels based on satellite technologies. The transmission from Chornobyl had been interrupted for two months. For the four operational NPPs in Ukraine, remote data is being transferred to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

