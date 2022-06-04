Shahid Khan Afridi

PESHAWAR: Safiullah of North Waziristan, having an inspiring voice, Saturday declared as winners in the Qirat competition part of the Inter-Madaras Games with 52 contestants participating from all across tribal areas.

Secretary Sports Muhammad Tahir Khan Orakzai was the chief guest on this occasion. Director Sports Merged Area Pir Syed Abdullah Shah, elders, religious scholars were also present.

The Games are being organized by Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with players from all the districts and sub-districts of the merged areas taking part in seven different Games including Qirat competitions. Safiullah recorded 53 points and got first position, followed by Shakir Ullah of Lakki Marwat sub-district got 47 points and took runners-up trophy and Misbahullah of Bajaur with 42 took third position.Secretary Sports Tahir Khan Orakzai distributed prizes among the prize winners.

The winner was awarded Rs. 60,000 with trophy and gold medal, runners-up took Rs. 40,000 cash, trophy and silver medal and third position was awarded Rs. 30,000, and bronze medal.Director Sports Integrated Districts Pir Abdullah Shah and other officials were also present on the occasion. The judges were Qari Maulana Muhammad Shafiq, Qari Abdul Shakoor and Qari Rahat Baz Afridi.

Other participated in the Qirat competition comprising Hazrat Allah, Safdar Azeem, Koneen Ahmed, Eid Mohammad, Kaleemullah, Mohammad Zahid Misbahullah, Fazal Rabi, Nematullah, Mohammad Talha, Mudassar Ahmed, Abdul Aziz, Abu Hurayrah and Abdul Wahab.Abu Hurairah 35, Abdul Wahab 31, Hazratullah 35, Safdar Azeem 33, Khonan Ahmed 33, Eid Muhammad 32, Kaleemullah 35, Muhammad Zahid 32, Zeenatullah 39, Fazal Rabi 28, Nematullah 33, Mohammad Talha 36, Mudassar Ahmed 35 and Abdul Aziz 33 points secured in the Qirat

competitions.