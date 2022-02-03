SAFRON constitutes Sub-Committee to examine issues of recruitment

ISLAMABAD (APP): National Assembly Standing Committee on States and Frontier Region (SAFRON) has constituted a Sub-Committee to examine the issues relating to recruitment of non-local employees in the Gomal Zam Dam project, shifting of Gomal Zam project offices about 170 kilometers far from the Dam site and reasons for non-repairing / reconstruction of burnt/damaged units of Power Generation Plant.

The committee directed the sub-committee to visit the dam site, witness the recruitment figures provided by WAPDA and submit its report to the Standing Committee within 30 days.

The Secretary, Ministry of SAFRON updated the committee on his meeting with the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on the issues relating to admissions and Scholarships for the students from Erstwhile FATA in Medical and Dental Colleges.

The committee decided a visit of PMC office for further briefing on this issue. The Committee discussed the Budgetary Proposals relating to the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the financial year 2022-2023.

The committee was briefed on the construction of Marble City at Mohmand, District. The committee expressed its concern on the wastages of Marble City project which damaging the agricultural land and causing huge concern amongst the local community.

The Committee directed the Chief Executive Officer of the Project to address the genuine concerns of local community, ensure their p-articipation in all the activities and priority recruitment of locals in the project.

The committee was also briefed on the proposed College for Ping Area FR Tank. The committee directed the Chief Planning Officer, Higher Education Commission (HEC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to revisit the site of proposed College as it is far away from the main populated areas.

The committee also directed the HEC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to take in confidence all the local representatives before the establishment of such kind of educational institutions in the province.

The Committee decided to invite Secretary, Ministry of Interior for a detailed briefing on the current situation at Afghan Border, policies for afghan refugees and data of afghan residents in the different parts of the country, in the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by MNAs including Saleh Muhammad Khan, Shahid Ahmad, Gul Dad Khan, Gul Zafar Khan, Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Shaheen Naz Saifullah, Shakila Luqman and Muhammad Jamal Ud Din.