SAFRON directs PMC, HEC to resolve matter of seats for Balochistan, Ex-Fata students

F.P Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal and Provincial governments should engage in negotiations and resolve the matters encompassing the FP Tank in the Citizen Loses Compensation Program, on Thursday confirmed the National Assembly Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON).

Pointing out the issues of non-payment of relief packages, The SAFRON committee had a comprehensive discussion on this issue of non-payment of relief package to the registered 2200 families of Sraghar, Jandola and FR Tank who were made Temporary Displaced Persons (TDPs) due to operation Rahe Nijat against the militants in South Waziristan, moved by Mufti Abdul Shakoor, MNA in the National Assembly at length.

Moreover, during the meeting the Director General informed the Committee briefed saying issue that the FR Tank area of Jandola/Surghar was also affected by the operations, he also mentioned that their demand for housing survey cannot be entertained as CLCP is designed only for five tribal districts namely Khyber, Orakzia, Kurram, North and South Waziristan and no Frontier Regions (FRs) have been included in the program.

In today’s meeting the SAFRON committee also discussed in detail the allocation of seats in Medical and Dental Colleges for the students of ex-FATA and Balochistan by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Furthermore on the issue on non-implementation of recommendations the Committee expressed their serious concerns on non implementation of the recommendations of the Standing Committees of both Houses National Assembly and Senate on SAFRON being instructed time and again, directions/recommendations issued to the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) and HEC as well.

PMC and HEC have been instructed by the Committee to resolve the said issue of admission on the patron adopted last year within a week.

They have also been directed to extend date of admission announced by the PMC, the February 25, 2021 till the disposal of the admission issue of Balochistan and FATA students and submit report back to the penal accordingly.

The problem Repatriation and Rehabilitation of the people of North Waziristan who migrated to Afghanistan during the operation Zarb-e-Azb moved by Mohisn Dawar, MNA in the National Assembly, was also highlighted in the committee meeting.

On this matter DG, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa informed the committee that all arrangements for rehabilitation of the IDPs completed at their end as and when the government brings back the TDPs from Afghanistan.

While giving recommendation the committee said that the federal government should constitute a high level Committee to take up this issue with the Afghan Government and make all arrangements for their repatriation.

Regarding the Veterinary Hospitals in District Bajaur Committee expressed its displeasure over establishment of Veterinary Hospitals in the district on unsuitable places and directed the DG Livestock, KP to consult the public representatives whenever going for establishing any Veterinary Hospital and other Livestock program in their constituencies.