Saheefa Jabbar Khattak breaks silence on drastic weight loss

(Web Desk): Actress and model Saheefa Jabbar Khattak has attributed her recent weight loss to depression, sharing her personal struggles in a candid interview on actor and host Faisal Qureshi’s podcast.

The interview, which has gone viral on social media, sees the actress discuss both her fitness journey and the difficulties in her personal life.

When asked about her fitness regimen, Saheefa revealed she has not been to the gym for a long time, citing a lack of motivation to maintain a consistent routine.

“If I do join a gym, I end up feeling bad for not going back after a few days,” she shared, explaining that her weight loss has been largely unintentional and is related to her ongoing depression.

Saheefa disclosed that her separation from her husband, who lives in Canada, has been a significant source of emotional stress. “Being away from my husband, who is a wonderful person, has deeply affected me,” she explained. The actress emphasised that her husband’s absence has been challenging, noting that, “If he wasn’t such a good person, the distance wouldn’t hurt as much.”

Host Faisal Qureshi, who has met Saheefa’s husband, expressed his sympathy and agreed, noting that he is indeed “a very good person.”

Saheefa, widely recognised for her roles in popular dramas like Beti, Bhool, Rafta Rafta, and Log Kia Kahenge, often shares moments of her life with her husband on social media, expressing her love and longing.

The actress’s open conversation about mental health has resonated with fans, who continue to offer support online.