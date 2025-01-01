Saif accuses PML-N leaders for fueling terrorism

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, has strongly reacted to the statements of Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry and Senator Irfan Siddiqui, accusing the federal government representatives of fueling terrorism instead of working towards national peace.

In his statement, Barrister Dr. Saif criticized the federal leadership, stating that individuals who once received financial support from Osama bin Laden for political gains—referring to Nawaz Sharif’s affiliates—cannot hide their past by blaming the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

He further pointed out the irony of the Shehbaz Sharif government’s approach to counterterrorism, highlighting that a person openly caught in illegal and unethical activities was appointed as the Minister of State for Interior, while Irfan Siddiqui, previously known for his support of Taliban-backed “jihad,” has now conveniently rebranded himself as a liberal.

Dr. Saif remarked that the political maneuvering orchestrated by Irfan Siddiqui—first facilitating the appointment of General Bajwa as Army Chief to remove Nawaz Sharif and later lobbying for his return—demonstrates the inconsistencies in federal leadership.

The Information Advisor strongly condemned the federal government’s response to terrorism, stating that those who panic over minor fireworks on Shab-e-Barat are now masquerading as counterterrorism experts, mocking the sacrifices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel who have been on the front lines against terrorism. He called it disgraceful and shameful that federal government officials are using the blood of martyrs for political point-scoring.

Providing figures, Dr. Saif revealed that in the 2023-24 periods, 364 security personnel from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were martyred fighting terrorists. He asserted that statements from federal representatives dishonor these sacrifices and demanded that those making such remarks apologize to the families of the martyrs.