Saif Ali Khan furious over photographer’s behaviour

MUMBAI (Web Desk): Saif Ali Khan was going home with his wife Kareena Kapoor when the photographers entered their private property and invaded their privacy on which the actor got angry.

When Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor entered their apartment, photographers stopped them and started taking pictures, to which the Bollywood actor said, “Do one thing, come to our bedroom.”

Now the actor has given an explanation regarding this statement. He said that the news of firing the security guard after the incident is wrong because he has no fault and I do not intend to take any legal action against the photographers.

He further said the photographers entered our private property through the gate and passed by the security guard. 20 photographers started putting their cameras and lights on our eyes. Did they have the right to do so? This is wrong behavior and everyone should stay within their limits.