Saif Ali Khan refutes rumours of working with daughter Sara Ali Khan

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan is quite a stunner. She has impressed everyone with her bindaas attitude and natural acting.

Sara Ali Khan made her debut in Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and then did Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh. And now reports claim that she will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2. Saif was seen in the first part of this franchise and there were rumours that Saif will be making a special appearance in the second part as well.

However, when a leading entertainment portal contacted Saif, he denied the rumours. The actor was quoted saying, “Not true at all.” Well, we hope if not this film, Saif and Sara should definitely decide to work together soon.