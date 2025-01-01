Saif Ali Khan rides scooter in Mumbai and this is what internet has to say

(Web Desk): After narrowly avoiding an attack on his life, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was captured travelling via a scooter on the streets of Mumbai, giving rise to a host of mixed opinions.

Khan wore a simple kurta-pyjama and was riding the bike without his common security protocols.

This footage comes before his much-anticipated action thriller Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins, premiering on April 25 on Netflix.

As for the movie, Khan plays Rohan Roy who is hired by a gangster to steal a rare diamond called African Red Sun.

Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal directed the film and Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand produced it under the banner of Marflix Pictures.

The movie is poised to be a mixture of action, deception and plot twists. Some acknowledged the actor’s humble attitude while others call it dangerous given the recent attack and called for more proactive approach.