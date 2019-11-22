Saif Ali Khan’s Jawaani Jaaneman now to be released next year

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan surely has his kitty full with interesting projects currently and one such project is Jawaani Jaaneman. The film was set to hit the theatres this month. It was scheduled to release on November 29, however, the makers have now shifted it to next year.

Jawaani Jaaneman also stars Tabu and debutante Alaia Furniturewalla and the unusual cast has already made the audience eager to watch this one. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the makers announced that the film will now hit the theatres during Valentine’s week next year.

Jawaani Jaaneman will hit the theatres on February 7, 2020. With so much curiosity surrounding the film and its release, we are sure this one will open well at the box-office. What are your views about the film? Tell us in the comments section.