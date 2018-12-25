Saif Badar propels Lahore Region Whites to lift National T20 Cup

F.P. Report

MULTAN: Young Saif Badar played a match-winning knock of 39 runs to take Lahore Region Whites over the victory line against Rawalpindi by two wickets in the final contest of the National T20 Cup at Multan Stadium on Tuesday.

The new national T20 champions were in pressure situation after losing a couple of wickets in death overs while chasing but Badar cleverly sailed the sinking ship of Lahore W.

Rawalpindi while batting first posted 162-8 on the scoreboard after meeting plenty of hiccups. At once, they were 67-4 but Zahid Mansoor (30) and Hammad Azam (22) did a good job for their team.

Opener Naved Malik earlier made a solid contribution to his team’s total by scoring 44 runs off 29 balls. Amad Butt and Umaid Asif bagged two wickets each for Rawalpindi.

Lahore W in reply started off well with Kamran Akmal and Salman Butt who scored 42 runs opening partnership. Kamran fell after scoring 42 runs off 31 balls laced with three boundaries and two sixes.

Umar Akmal also played a responsible inning of 34 runs to put a bit pressure on the fielding side. In the end, it was Saif Badar who snatched the match from the jaws of Rawalpindi.

Hammad Azam took three wickets conceding 39 runs while Khalid Usman went onto take a single wicket for the runners-up side.

Skipper Lahore Region Whites Kamran Akmal received the winning trophy and cash prize of Rs 2.5 million while runners-up Rawalpindi bagged the cash prize of Rs 1.2 million.

Umaid Asif and Amad Butt of Lahore W named joint best bowlers of the tournament taking 16 wickets, Khurram Manzoor of Karachi Regin Whites clinched the best batsman award scoring while best wicket-keeper award went to Kamran Akmal.