Saif denys military operation in KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information Barrister Saif categorically denied rumors of a planned military operation in the province, stating that neither a decision has been made nor any measures have been taken in this regard.

He attributed the confusion to certain elements attempting to create a rift between the army and the public on the issue of the “Azm-e-Istehkam” operation.

Dr. Saif emphasized that terrorism is a national issue that affects the entire country, and its eradication is the responsibility of the federal government.

He clarified that the provincial government has not taken any decision on launching an operation, and any such decision would require the approval of the provincial assembly as per legal requirements.

Regarding negotiations with the Taliban, Dr. Saif revealed that the Afghan Taliban had offered to mediate between Pakistan and the TTP, with the goal of ending the conflict in the region.

He stated that a few meetings had taken place, and the efforts were aimed at persuading the TTP to lay down their arms and start a new life.

However, the process was halted due to a drone attack in Kabul, which led to a deterioration in relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Dr. Saif expressed disappointment over the suspension of talks, stating that the government had been keen to resolve the issue through dialogue.

Special Assistant reiterated the government’s commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the province, assuring the public that no action would be taken that could jeopardize their security.

He urged the people to remain calm and not believe in rumors and false propaganda, emphasizing that the government values the trust placed in it by the people.