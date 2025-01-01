Saif flays Centre’s cold approach towards Kabul

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information & Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Saif, has strongly criticized the federal government, stating that the claim of a “governance gap” is a resounding slap on the face of the illegitimate federal administration. He remarked that while the uncle governs at the center, the niece rules Punjab, both setting records of bad governance.

He further criticized the federal government’s cold approach toward Afghanistan, warning that strained relations with the neighboring country have jeopardized regional peace. The deteriorating ties with Afghanistan are directly affecting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the entire nation. Dr. Saif asserted that the incompetent federal government’s poor governance is fostering terrorism across the country.

Highlighting the financial crisis, he accused the federal government of deliberately withholding funds meant for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in an attempt to create governance issues in the province. He pointed out that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the most affected province by terrorism, yet it is being treated unfairly. He called for an end to this discriminatory treatment, emphasizing that the federal government’s lack of support against terrorism reflects its extreme insensitivity.

Dr. Saif further stated that the federal government is merely a spectator to the rising terrorism in KP and Balochistan, showing no real intent to address the crisis.