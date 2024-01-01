Saif lashes out at federal govt for remaining tight-lipped over Kurram massacre

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Thursday lashed out at the federal government for remaining tight-lipped over escalation in the restive Kurram Agency.

In a statement, the adviser blamed the government for treating Kurram Agency as if it was part of Afghanistan, not Pakistan.

“The government is only interested in fanning the flames of racial profiling and sectarianism. Someone should convey this to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi that he isn’t only the minister of Islamabad territory as all parts of Pakistan falls under his jurisdiction,” he added.

Saif also took aims at Defence Minister Khawaja Asif for using derogatory language against his opponents, adding that the federal government’s involvement in addressing the grievances of the people of Kurram Agency was missing.

Meanwhile, he lauded KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for giving his helicopter to the people affected by violent clashes in the aggravated region.