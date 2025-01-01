Saif meets Afghan envoy

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, met with Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Maulvi Sardar Ahmed Shukib, in Islamabad.

Senior politician Muhammad Ali Durani and Maulana Fazlur Rehman Khalil also attended the meeting. On this occasion, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif conveyed a special message from PTI founder Imran Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to Afghanistan’s leadership.

Dr. Saif stated that Imran Khan sent a message of goodwill to the people of Afghanistan, expressing good wishes and fraternal sentiments from both Imran Khan and the Chief Minister.

The meeting emphasized the importance of promoting friendly, mutually trustworthy, and cooperative relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, as well as strengthening ties between the people of both countries.

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif discussed plans to lead a delegation of tribal and political leaders, as well as scholars, to Afghanistan.

Afghanistan’s Ambassador expressed reciprocal goodwill sentiments towards Imran Khan, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, and the delegation.

The Ambassador thanked Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, Muhammad Ali Durani, and Maulana Fazlur Rehman Khalil for their efforts in strengthening relations between the two countries, noting that their role is commendable. He emphasized that strong relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan are in the interest of the region and the people.