Saif reiterates importance of literature

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif Emphasizes Literature’s Role in National Progress at All Pakistan Iqra Literary Festival Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information, underscored the fundamental role of literature in human progress while addressing the All Pakistan Iqra Literary Festival at Iqra National University, Peshawar, as the chief guest.

In his thought-provoking address, Dr. Saif highlighted that literature serves as the primary medium for the transmission of human experiences, knowledge, and intellectual evolution. He emphasized that all forms of human progress-be it social, political, scientific, or philosophical-are deeply rooted in literature. “If we analyze the course of human development, we find that every advancement is a product of thought, and literature is the vehicle that carries these thoughts across generations,” he stated.

Dr. Saif elaborated on how literature manifests in various forms, including poetry, prose, visual and performing arts, and even music and dance, all of which contribute to shaping collective human intellect. He stressed that sustainable national progress is directly linked to a society’s literary depth and creative output. “A nation’s literary depth is the barometer of its intellectual strength,” he remarked.

He explained that new ideas drive the creation of new worlds, and intellectual progress is the foundation of all material advancements. Drawing parallels with modern scientific achievements, he cited the example of space exploration, emphasizing that such feats are first conceived in the realm of thought before materializing in reality.

Furthermore, Dr. Saif discussed the philosophical evolution of human consciousness, asserting that humanity has transitioned from understanding matter through spiritual means to a stage where matter itself is being explored through intellectual and spiritual refinement. He urged the youth to focus not only on acquiring information but also on strengthening their character, as strong character is the foundation of great thought.

“The strength of your intellect is directly proportional to the strength of your character. Without a solid moral foundation, intellectual achievements remain superficial,” he said, urging students and young scholars to embrace both knowledge and ethical integrity in their pursuits.

Concluding his speech, Dr. Saif reiterated the importance of literature in shaping national thought and preserving intellectual heritage for future generations. He expressed confidence that Pakistan’s youth, through their literary and intellectual contributions, would play a crucial role in the country’s sustainable development.

The All Pakistan Iqra Literary Festival brought together student delegates from all over Pakistan who participated in literary, artistic and intellectual activities including qirat/naat, competitions, declamation contests, baitbazi, Fine arts competition , theatre performance, short films, photography exhibitions, essay writing contests, quiz competition, fostering intellectual dialogue and promoting literary culture among the youth.