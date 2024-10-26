Saif warns govt against harming PTI workers

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Saif on Saturday blamed the federal government for arresting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers for something “they didn’t even commit.”

Responding to Federal Information Minister Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar’s allegations of accusing the PTI workers of attacking police vans, Saif blamed the government for fuelling lies.

He pointed out contradictions between the statements of the federal minister and police, adding that no incident of firing or baton-charging occurred.

“Atta Tarar should tell why Attock bound van was turned towards Islamabad. Why were arrested PTI workers being roamed around on the roads,” he deplored.

He said the government would have to face criticism once the truth was revealed after transparent investigations.