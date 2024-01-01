Saim hits century as Pakistan complete ODI series sweep over South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (APP) : Pakistan completed a historic series sweep over South Africa winning the third and final ODI of the series by 36-runs in a 47-over rain-hit contest at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Sunday night. South Africa, in pursuit of a 309-run target, were restricted for 271 all out in 42 overs.

The remarkable victory in the third ODI of the series was orchestrated by Saim Ayub, who hit his second century of the series, and debutant Sufyan Moqim, who returned figures of 4-52 along with half-centuries from skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam. Saim’s 10-over spell of bowling yielded 1-34.

In pursuit of Pakistan’s 308-9, South Africa lost wickets at regular intervals in the first 21 overs slipping to 123-5. It started with Naseem Shah drawing the first blood as he removed Temba Bavuma in the fourth over. Shaheen Shah Afridi followed suit and dismissed Tony de Zorzi for a 23-ball 26, which included two fours and as many sixes.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Sufyan opened his account with the scalp of Aiden Markram (19, 27b, 3x4s), which left South Africa 80-3 in 15.1 overs. Mohammad Hasnain and Saim Ayub landed two more blows in the 20th and 21st overs, removing Rassie van der Dussen (35, 52b, 4x4s, 1×6) and David Miller (3, 6b), respectively.

No.5 batter Heinrich Klaasen, after walking in to bat at 80-3, struck 12 fours and two sixes during his 43-ball stay on the crease. He also shared a 47-ball 71-run stand with Marco Jansen (26, 22b, 2x4s, 2x6s), who became Sufyan’s second scalp in 32nd over. Klaasen departed in the 29th over falling to Shaheen.

South Africa required 96 off the last 15 overs with three wickets in hand when Corbin Bosch (40 not out, 44b, 5x4s) accelerated with the tail, only to run out of partners as South Africa fell 36 runs short with 30 balls to spare. Apart from Sufyan’s four-for, Naseem and Shaheen picked up two wickets each while Hasnain and Saim dismissed one batter each.

Earlier, after being invited to bat first Pakistan lost Abdullah Shafique for a golden duck in the opening over. Babar (52, 71b, 7x4s) and Saim came together for the next 22.1 overs to stitch a valuable 114-run stand. In the meanwhile, Babar brought up his 34th ODI half-century before falling to Kwena Maphaka.

Saim, who stroked 13 fours and two maximums in his 94-ball 101, then partnered with Rizwan (53, 52b, 5x4s, 1×6) to gather 93 runs for the third wicket off just 75 balls. Saim brought up his third ODI ton in just nine innings in the 34th over.

Pakistan collected 85 runs off the last nine overs courtesy lethal blows by Salman Ali Agha, who smashed three fours and two sixes in his 48 off 33 balls, after walking in to bat at No. 6. Tayyab Tahir chipped in with 24-ball 28 inclusive of two fours and one six and also shared a 74-run sixth-wicket stand with Salman off just 47 balls to propel Pakistan to a healthy total.

For South Africa, Kagiso Rabada bagged three wickets while Bjorn Fortuin and Jansen picked up two each.

Scores in brief:

3rd ODI – Pakistan beat South Africa by 36 runs (DLS method) at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Pakistan 308-9, 47 overs (Saim Ayub 101, Mohammad Rizwan 53, Babar Azam 52, Salman Ali Agha 48, Tayyab Tahir 28; Kagiso Rabada 3-56, Bjorn Fortuin 2-56, Marco Jansen 2-58)

South Africa 271 all out, 42 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 81, Corbin Bosch 40 not out, Rassie van der Dussen 35, Marco Jansen 26, Tony de Zorzi 26; Sufyan Moqim 4-52, Naseem Shah 2-63, Shaheen Shah Afridi 2-70)

Player of the match & Series – Saim Ayub (Pakistan) – 235 runs and two wickets

Schedule of matches:

17 Dec – 1st ODI – Pakistan beat South Africa by three wickets at the Boland Park, Paarl

19 Dec – 2nd ODI – Pakistan beat South Africa by 81 runs at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

22 Dec – 3rd ODI – Pakistan beat South Africa by 36 runs (DLS) at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

26 Dec – 1st Test vs South Africa at SuperSport Park, Centurion (1pm PKT)

3 Jan – 2nd Test vs South Africa at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town (1pm PKT)