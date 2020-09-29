Saira Banu lauds Pakistan’s efforts to restore Dilip Kumar’s house

Monitoring Desk

PESHAWAR: Bollywood veteran actor Dilip Kumar’s wife, Saira Banu, has praised the government of Pakistan for taking an initiative to restore the actor’s ancestral home located in Peshawar. Saira Banu praised the decision of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to purchase the houses of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor for preservation.

Taking to an Indian daily, she shared, “I wish the provincial government success in its efforts and sincerely hope that this time the dream comes true. Mashallah.” She went on to add, “My heart fills up with joy each time I receive the same news about the ancestral home of Yousuf Saheb in Peshawar in NorthWest Frontier province which the provincial government has been repeatedly trying to turn into a monument for posterity. She further added, “It has come up so many times in the past and

I have appreciated the tenacity with which the government is pursuing the mission of turning the house into a museum for the public to visit and feel the vintage charm of the house where Dilip Saheb grew up like any bright boy of the province.”

Meanwhile, the owner of the haveli has reportedly asked for Rs200 crore to sell the historic building to the KP government.