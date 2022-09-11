Sajal Aly makes a stylish entry at Toronto Film Festival

Web Desk

KARACHI : The latest stylish clicks of A-list actor Sajal Aly – from the Toronto Film Festival – are viral on social media as she represented her upcoming film ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’.

The ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ star walked the red carpet at the international film festival, Sunday, for the World Premiere of her much-anticipated British rom-com ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’.

The diva strike a perfect balance of East meets West with her all-black boho outfit, comprising of frilled gharara pants, paired with a crop top and blazer, not to miss the desi touch and pop of colour with those maroon bangles. The outfit was well-complimented with glamorous face makeup and natural straightened hair.

The pictures are viral across social media sites, and fans certainly can’t get enough of their favourite Sajal Aly.

Have a look at some of the Twitter love that landed her a top position in trends.

her look is amazing PLEASE she slayed !!!

Also now i really can’t wait to see her and emma dancing together awe. #sajalaly #whatslovegottodowithit #TIFF22 pic.twitter.com/h7WSu0RIIz — part time (@darkzjmalik) September 10, 2022