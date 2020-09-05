Sajid abduction case: Federal Govt and police totally failed to protect citizens: IHC remarks

Abdullah Momand

ISLAMABAD: The Islam-abad High Court (IHC) on Saturday while conducting the hearing of a missing officer of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Sajid Gondal remarked that the government and Islamabad authorities failed to protect the citizens and directed the authorities to recover the officer.

The IHC conducted a hearing on Saturday on a petition filed by the Sajid’s mother of his son’s abduction from Islamabad.

It should be noted here that SECP Additional Director Sajid Gondal went missing on Thursday evening from Chak Shahzad area of Islamabad and still his whereabouts are not traceable while his government awarded vehicle was parked on a road side.

The IHC ordered that Interior Secretary, Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Inspector General appear before the court on Monday and why not the court should start action against them on failure of their duties.

The court remarked that they will not tolerate the crimes against citizens, adding that the abduction cases in Islamabad raises serious questions on the fundamental rights of the citizens.

During the hearing, the court remarked that if Gondal was not recovered by 2pm on Monday, then the secretary of the interior ministry will have to appear in person before the court.

Court further remarked that if Sajid Gondal is not recovered by Monday then the chief commissioner and IG police will also present themselves before the court.

FIR lodged against unknown abductors

The Islamabad police following the directions by IHC, Islamabad Police registered a case against unidentified persons for the disappearance of the SECP official.

The case was registered at Shahzad Town Police Station on the complaint of the SECP official’s wife, confirmed police.