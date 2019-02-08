Saker quits ahead of WC

SYDNEY (Agencies): Australia’s bowling coach David Saker quit Thursday just months out from the World Cup and an Ashes tour to England “for the best interests of the team”. Saker, who performed a similar role with England before joining the Australian set-up in 2016, resigned after lengthy talks with coach Justin Langer.

“David and I have had ongoing discussions over the past nine months about his role with the team, and we agreed it’s the right time to head in a different direction in the best interests of the team,” Langer said.