Salah convinced me to join Roma, reveals Wijnaldum

Monitoring Desk

ROME: Georgino Wijnaldum has revealed Mohamed Salah and Achraf Hakimi convinced him to join Roma on loan from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. Wijnaldum played alongside Salah at Liverpool and last year teamed up with Hakimi in France’s capital.

An exit from PSG was always expected after a tough debut campaign that included an October interview in which he questioned his lack of consistent playing time.

Wijnaldum now hopes he can thrive in Serie A under Jose Mourinho and he trusts the advice given by his peers about his new club.

“I wanted to come because of the effort the club made to sign me and because I spoke to Salah and Kevin Strootman about the club and the city and I only heard good stories about it,” Salah told reporters.

“I also spoke to Hakimi, even if he played for Inter, he said that Roma is a beautiful club. That convinced me a lot also because I knew the club.

“We played once with Liverpool [at Roma] and the atmosphere was amazing, I knew I’d play for a club with beautiful supporters, it was the only thing that I knew.”