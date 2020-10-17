Salang roadside blast claims 3 lives, one hurt

Monitoring Desk

SALANG: Local officials in Parwan province confirm that a roadside bomb blast in Salang district of the province killed three people, including Jamal head of the crimes department, and two of his accomplices.

Reports indicate Anti-terror Police chief for the district was also injured in the blast.

Wahida Shahkar, spokeswoman for the governor of Parwan told Khamaa Press that the incident took place at around 6:20 am this Morning in the village of Lalmah-e-Sabzak in Salang district.

Shahkar added that the blast was caused when the police Ranger vehicle collided with a roadside mine.

According to the spokeswoman for the governor of Parwan, the explosion occurred when the security officials were trying to go on a mission to the village of Siahsang in Salang district.

So far, no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the incident. (Khaama Press)