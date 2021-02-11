Salaries of federal employees Grade 1 to 19 to be increased by 25%, Khattak says

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: After days of protests by federal employees on Thursday Federal Government decides to increase salary of employees by 25%.

During a press conference Minister for Defense Pervez Khattak commented on the matter saying that the federal employees from grade 1 to 19 would be given ad hoc relief of 25 percent while the issues of their up gradation would be resolved after the budget.

He said there was a disparity of 100 to 200 percent between salaries of different departments.

Minister for Defense was addressing a press conference along with Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan.

The notification on the matter will be issued by the Finance Ministry. Mentioning the salaries issue he added that ad hoc relief would be merged in the budget.

Adding the Prime Minister talked to two chief ministers and asked them to resolve the issue of salaries of the provincial employees as per directions and recommendations of the federal government.

Furthermore, the ministers updates that the up gradations of employees were already done in the provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and he added that the ad hoc relief would continue till the decisions of the Pay and Pension Commission.

He also commented on the matter of promotions stating that issue of time scale promotions would also be resolved in the budget and the promotions will be given by looking into the performance of employees. He further added that a policy would be made for the time scale promotions.

Mentioning that the directions will also be issued for settling the issues of lady health workers, he informed.

While addressing the issue grade 1 to 19, Sheikh Rashid remarked that the ad hoc relief would be given to employees from grade 1 to 19 and the approval has been taken from the finance adviser Hafeez Sheikh.

Whereas salaries of employees of grade 20 to 22 would be increased in the budget, he said.

The government committee led by Pervez Khattak met the Prime Minister who gave approval for increase in the salaries; he said adding all the issues with the employees were resolved amicably. He stated that government will remain in contact with the employees to further facilitate them.

Furthermore Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for taking a dedicated interest in the issues of employees, saying that the government followed the model of the Riyasat e Madina.

Ali Muhammad Khan was also of the reiterated that, Prime Minister was ending the disparity in pay and up gradations will be done. He appreciated the employees for showing patience and for undertaking a peaceful movement for their rights.

On the other hand, while responding to a question regarding Tehreek-e- Labaik, Sheikh Rashid said the issues with Tehreek Labaik Pakistan will also be settled. He said a budget proposal will be put before the cabinet to better meet the financial needs of the army, rangers, police and other law enforcement departments. Ali mentioned that all cases against the protesting employees will be withdrawn and the protesters will be released.