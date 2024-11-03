Sale, purchase of abortion injection Famila Batch 083 banned in Pakistan

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has imposed a complete ban on the sale and purchase of Famila Batch 083 injection used for abortion.

The DRAP also issued a “Recall Alert” in this regard. The injection was manufactured in Pakistan by Zafa Pharmaceutical Company based in Karachi.

A Federal Inspector of Drugs in Karachi collected the samples of Famila 150mg Injection and sent for test/analysis. The Central Drugs Laboratory, Karachi has declared batch No. 083 of Famila Injection, manufactured by M/s Zafa Pharmaceutical Laboratories (Pvt.) Ltd, Karachi, as a substandard product.

The DRAP directed National Regulatory Field Force to enhance its surveillance in the market, ordering Zafa Pharmaceutical Company to halt supply of Famila Injection Batch 083 into market.

The DRAP further directed all pharmacies to immediately suspend its sale to consumers and asked them to send entire stock of Famila Batch 083 back to the manufacturing company.

The DRAP advised doctors and patients to stop using Famila Injection Batch 083 with immediate effect and until further orders.