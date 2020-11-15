Saleem Khan Tanoli elected to Board of Directors at UFI

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Saleem Khan Tanoli, CEO FAKT Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd., has once again made Pakistan proud by being elected to the Board of Directors at UFI – The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry after serving as 1st Vice Chair, UFI Asia-Pacific Chapter from 2017-2020.

On this occasion Ms. Mary Larkin, UFI President and President Diversified Communications USA said “I wish to congratulate all elected and re-elected board members. This year, we have seen a record number of industry leaders standing for these elections. It stresses the role UFI is playing in supporting and representing the exhibition industry globally.”

Tanoli is also serving as Senior Vice President of German Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GPCCI) and Vice President of Asia Advertisement Association (AAA).

Tanoli is an active member of International Chamber of Commerce Pakistan (ICC Pakistan), Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PCJCCI), the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), Pakistan-Japan Business Forum (PJBF) and Italian Development Committee (IDC).

Tanoli through his pioneer skills and unbeatable aptitude aims to introduce forums and mediums that encourage networking among exhibition industry professionals to foster collaborations, exchange ideas and experiences and introduce steps that strengthen the trade exhibition industry particularly in Pakistan and other developing countries.