Saleema Imtiaz becomes first Pakistani woman to be nominated to ICC’s umpire panel

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani umpire Saleema Imtiaz made history on Sunday after she was nominated to the ICC’s International Panel of Development Umpires, making her the first woman from her country to achieve the honor.

The nomination qualifies Imtiaz, 52, to officiate in women’s bilateral international matches and ICC Women’s Events, marking what the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said was a “major milestone” in the country’s cricketing history.

Imtiaz, who is the mother of Pakistan women’s international player Kainat Imtiaz, began her umpiring career with the PCB Women’s Umpires Panel in 2008. Her extensive experience includes officiating in high-profile events under the Asian Cricket Council such as the 2022 and 2024 ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup and the 2023 ACC Emerging Women’s Cup in Hong Kong.

“I am beyond thrilled to join the ICC International Panel of Development Umpires,” Imtiaz said according to a press release issued by the PCB. “I owe immense gratitude to the Pakistan Cricket Board for the invaluable opportunities that paved the way for this achievement.”

She described her journey as one filled with “hard work and personal sacrifices,” adding that the achievement was not only a win for her but for every aspiring Pakistani woman cricketer and umpire.

“I hope my success motivates countless women who dream of making their mark in the sport,” Imtiaz said. “This moment reflects the growing influence of women in cricket and the PCB’s commitment to fostering that development.”

Her first on-field appointment in a bilateral series will see her officiate the Pakistan-South Africa women’s T20I series in Multan, which begins on Monday.

She will be partnered by Nasir Hussain from the PCB Elite Panel of Umpires, while Humairah Farah will serve as the third umpire and Muhammad Javed Malik from the PCB International Panel of Match Referees will oversee the series as match referee.

“With her nomination to the ICC International Panel, Saleema Imtiaz not only breaks barriers but also sets an inspiring precedent for the next generation of female cricket professionals,” the PCB said.

Courtesy: arabnews