Saleh accuses MPs of involvement in graft

KABUL: First Vice President Amrullah Saleh who addressed a side event on anti-corruption efforts at the Geneva conference accused some “certain” Afghan lawmakers of involvement in big corruption cases and said so far such none of them have been investigated.

“Corruption by certain members of the parliament is big. Very big,” Saleh said. “To this date, unfortunately, Afghanistan hasn’t been able to bring any member of the parliament to justice.” Saleh said, “this is a forgotten corner,” and that “to this date, ministers, generals, directors and even politicians of high stature have been charged but no member of the parliament has paid any price for their involvement in corruption.”

Saleh meanwhile said that he does not see a political consensus for fighting corruption in government offices. “There is need for political consensus – We don’t have it. Each time we want to act decisively, we are warned by the international community to opt for political accommodation than cleansing corruption,” Saleh said. “Some of the most corrupt are imposed on us in the name of political accommodation. Some of the known drug dealers were released in the name of peacemaking.” Saleh said that there is a need for a strong will at the Government leadership level and that “we have it.”

He added that there is a need for laws and legal frameworks and that the government has it. He said the government is working on the implementation of further improvement in this regard. Meanwhile, NATO Civilian Representative to Afghanistan Stefano Pontecorvo stressed the need for anti-corruption efforts in Afghanistan.

“Corruption in Afghanistan must be stamped out. The needs of the Afghan people must be put first. NATO’s training mission and Afghan National Army Trust Fund are helping to fight corruption and build strong security institutions,” he said. Meanwhile, the Afghan House of Representatives has canceled its session on Tuesday, in protest of remarks made by First Vice President Amrullah Saleh about the assembly.

Six ministerial nominees were scheduled to present their tasks to the parliament for votes of Confidence. “We need a political consensus that we do not have, any time the government decides to take action, the international community warns us to politically proceed, instead of clearing corruption. Some corruption is imposed on us, by the international community,” said Saleh.

In the prisoner swap process, for further procedures of the peace process, he added, “some well-known drug traffickers were released in the name of peace.” This comes days after, during the Geneva summit, Saleh accused some members of parliament of widespread corruption, saying the government had failed to bring corrupt members of “parliament to justice”.

Amrullah Saleh had said that no Parliament member accused of corruption have been prosecuted. Besides Saleh said in a post, “that clean-up of the port of Hairatan from termite-officials begins”, which has weakened and rotted the government’s financial system from within in many years.

For him, it is a mystery why the Mujahideen does not restraint money extortion and usurpation of public property, said Saleh pointing to Ata Mohammad Noor. Noor in an exclusive interview with Ariananews said that Amrullah Saleh was seeking to discredit the country’s political parties and personalities through his actions. He had warned that if these actions were not stopped, they would stand beside other Mujahideen figures against his plans. (Tolo News)