Salman Akram Raja hopes lawyers will take to streets against 26th amendment

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Secretary General Salman Akram Raja said that the lawyers community would come out against the 26th constitutional amendment done by the fraudulent assembly.

Speaking in Dunya News’ programme “Dunya Mehr Bukhari ke sath,” Raja criticised the government’s attempt to undermine the judiciary, accusing them of wanting to control the appointment of judges.

Raja expressed strong objections to the new system, describing it as a “form 47 parliament,” and accused the government of resorting to shameless tactics, including abductions. He labeled the amendment a “black spot in our history.”

Welcoming the idea of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah becoming Chief Justice and Justice Yahya Afridi leading the bench, Raja stressed that this amendment transcends party politics and should concern the entire country. He urged citizens and lawyers to rise against it, warning of the far-reaching consequences for Pakistan’s legal system.

Raja also expressed disappointment over Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s acceptance of the amendment, after initially hoping that a more transparent method, involving five to seven senior judges, would be adopted for constitutional benches.