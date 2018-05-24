Salman and Jacqueline looks mind blowing in Race-3 teaser

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: The chemistry shared by Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez is mind-blowing as seen in the teaser of Race 3. Their off-screen camaraderie is evident even during their interactions and appearances together. What happened on the set of Madhuri Dixit’s dance show only goes on to prove how fond Salman Khan is of Jacqueline as an actress.

Recently the team of Race 3 visited the set of a reality show judged by Madhuri Dixit Nene, to promote their film. Salman and Jacqueline were seen grooving to their romantic track Heeriye, from Race 3 and interacting with the contestants.

According to a source present there, during an interaction with Madhuri, the judge of the show, Jacqueline shared her feelings on recreating her iconic Ek do teen song in Baaghi 2. She told Madhuri that she never imagined that God would be so kind to her that she would get an opportunity to dance on her song in a film. Even before Jacqueline could complete, saying this, Salman Khan interrupted her saying, “Because in this current generation there is no one better than you yaar!”

Madhuri too joined in the praise saying, ‘I love the way you dance and I think you are so pretty and beautiful.’ Obviously, Jacqueline couldn’t help but blush hearing the praise. After all, it was mentor Salman and dancing diva Madhuri Dixit Nene, who had showered the kind words on her. Incidentally, some people had slammed the actress for recreating the iconic number. But that now seems to be a thing of the past.

Race 3 will once again bring back the super hit pairing of Salman and Jacqueline after the blockbuster Kick 2.

