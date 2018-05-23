Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will perform at the closing ceremony of IPL in Mumbai

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: With the end of the Indian Premier League approaching quickly, everyone is excited about the performances that are going to happen during the closing ceremony of the cricket series.

Like every year this year too IPL is expected to have its grand finale with some scintillating performances. Apart from Race 3 Jodi, Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif is going to perform at the closing ceremony of the IPL. Not just them but Kartik Aaryan is all set to make his debut at the IPL’s closing ceremony with a grand performance too.

Katrina Kaif is going to perform on her hit numbers from Tiger Zinda Ha, while Kartik will be performing at the closing ceremony to his songs from his recent blockbuster Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Kartik is a great dancer and his latest dance numbers have been party anthems. It will be spectacular to watch all these stars put together a night of pure entertainment. The closing ceremony will take place on May 27, 2018, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and we are sure Salman, Jacqueline, Katrina and Kartik will burn the dance floor with their hot moves and set the temperatures soaring.

