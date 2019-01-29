Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty likely to collaborate in upcoming movie

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty is one of the most successful directors of recent times. His films are blockbusters and are known for their action sequences. His latest directorial, Simmba, is a big hit.

Post its release the director is gearing up for his next, Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar, which will be filmed between June and August. But, latest reports suggest that after completing the undertaken project, the director is keen on working with Bollywood’s Bhaijaan, Salman Khan.

He wants to do a cop drama with Salman.

Talking about the same, a source told a leading entertainment portal, “Rohit and Sajid have met a couple of times to not just discuss the possibilities of collaborating on a film with Salman in the lead but also on the content. Among the many ideas they have discussed, one is a spin-off on the character of Devi Lal Singh aka DEVIL from Kick, Sajid’s successful directorial debut. The 2014 film had an open ending with Salman’s character donning the khaki uniform. If the idea materialises as planned, it could be the take-off for Rohit’s film.”

