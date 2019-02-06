Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya likely to collaborate for upcoming movie

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Sooraj Barjatya is the man who introduced us to Salman Khan’s Prem avatar in the movies. The actor-director duo last collaborated in 2015 for Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and now we hear they may come together for another project. All this while, Salman had various releases and Barjatya has not released any film. But guess what, the filmmaker is all set to reunite with Prem aka Salman for his next.

Sooraj confirmed the same in a recent interview with a daily saying, “I have discussed the primary idea with Salman. It’s going to be a family drama and not an action film. All I can say is that it will have all the necessary ingredients that a Rajshri production has — emotions, drama and a lot of music. It is going to be my most satisfying film.”

In all of this, we are guessing fans have to wait for a while for the project as Barjatya is currently busy with his son’s directorial debut. He adds, “But right now, I am concentrating on my younger son Avnish’s career; he will make his directorial debut soon.”

Even though film’s script is not ready, the filmmaker is sure of starring Salman in the film. Sooraj says, “Whenever I am ready with the script, Salman has assured me that he will be ready too.”

Barjatya directed Salman Khan’s Maine Pyar Kiya which turned out to be a breakthrough film in his career.