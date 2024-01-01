Salman Khan ‘pulls out’ of Karan Johar’s Bull

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: The much-anticipated collaboration between Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Karan Johar has hit a sang after the former pulled himself out of the action film – Bull, an Indian media outlet reported.

The buzz around Salman Khan and Karan Johar teaming up for Bull had dominated 2023’s entertainment headlines. This marked a much-anticipated comeback for the pair after 25 years, under the direction of Vishnuvardhan.

The movie was set to begin production in November 2023. However, film’s start date was pushed back several times, eventually landing in May 2024 after prolonged discussions.

As per a source close to the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, Karan Johar more time from Salman Khan till July, leading Salman to prioritise his collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss, which is scheduled to start in May 2024,

“After a lot of back and forth on the dates, Karan and Vishnu were still not able to commit to the exact timelines of the shoot. That’s when Salman conveyed his decision to back out from the project. Salman politely informed his decision to Karan,” an anonymous source revealed.

According to the source, Salman Khan blamed the destiny for constant delay in the project. A bystander told us, “Bhai said, ‘Destiny doesn’t want this film to happen, so let’s move on.’ Karan is exploring newer ideas for a collaboration with Salman.”

On the work front, there’s also been a lot of buzz about Salman Khan’s next movie with Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by AR Murugadoss. The superstar will soon be seen collaborating with them for his next.

The film is all set to release during Eid 2025. While the title and other details of the film have not been revealed, given the previous stellar records of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala, it won’t be wrong to say that this yet-to-be-titled project could well be a blockbuster in the making.