Salman Khan receives another death threat: Mumbai police

MUMBAI (Web Desk): Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has received another death threat.

Indian media reports said the threat was sent via WhatsApp to the official number of the Worli Transport Department.

The message, it was said, included a warning that the actor would be targeted at his residence and that his vehicle would be exploded using a bomb.

After the incident, the Worli Police have registered a case and initiated an inquest to identify and catch the individuals behind the threat.

Authorities are considering the matter seriously given past threats to the actor.

This is not the first time Khan has been targeted. Over the past few years, he has received multiple threats, many of which have been linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The group is believed to have a long-standing vendetta against the actor, reportedly stemming from his alleged involvement in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The Bishnoi community holds the blackbuck sacred.

In a separate incident last year, two individuals were caught attempting to enter Khan’s Panvel farmhouse using fake IDs. He was also targeted via email in 2023 by a person claiming to be gangster Goldy Brar, and a threatening note was found outside his home in 2022.