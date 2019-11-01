Salman Khan to start shooting for ‘Radhe’ on November 4

Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars of Bollywood. The actor has been enjoying popularity since three decades.

He has some big blockbusters to his name. Every time there’s news about Salman’s fresh projects, it creates a stir even before being officially announced. Well, just a couple of days back Salman made it official that he’ll be working in Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Bhai after Dabangg 3. The actor is now set to step into the shooting schedule of Radhe. According to the latest reports, Salman will begin shooting for Radhe from November 4 in a popular studio in Mumbai. The schedule will last for a month after which Salman will start promoting Dabangg 3.

After the promotions of Dabangg 3, the star will fly off to a foreign location to shoot a song for Radhe. Dabangg 3 hits the theatres on December 20 this year. Produced by Sohail Khan, Radhe will mark the third collaboration between Salman and Prabhudheva. The director helmed Salman’s 2009 release Wanted and also the upcoming Dabangg 3.Keep watching this space for more on Bollywood.