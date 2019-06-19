Salman Khan’s ‘Bharat’ closes in to join Rs. 200 croreclub

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Salman Khan’s 2019 Eid release Bharat continued the trend of his releases on this season taking the box-office by storm. Initially, trade analysts did predict that the collections of the film will take a hit due to the Icc Cricket World Cup, but Salman Khan proved those naysayers wrong by racking up impressive numbers with the film.

Bharat was the top scoring Hindi film on Monday as Rs. 2.50 crores came in. The film has now collected Rs. 197.05 crores and should now cross Rs. 200 crores mark by tomorrow. Yes, the numbers aren’t mind blowing but the lack of major completion at the box-office have helped Bharat remain steady. The coming Friday will see the release of ShahidKapoor and KiaraAdvani starrer Kabir Singh which will definitely have an impact on Salman Khan’s action drama.

Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is an official remake of the Korean film An Ode To My Father. The Salman Khan starrer depicts the history of India through the life of an ordinary man. The film also features Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, SatishKaushik and DishaPatani.

Courtesy: (Filmfare)