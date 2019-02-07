Salman Khan’s fiction show to hit TV screen in July

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars of B-town and his fan following is ever increasing. The actor was last seen in Race 3 and is currently working on his next project, Bharat. But amidst all this, the actor has also ventured into television.

After he produced The Kapil Sharma Show, he will now be producing yet another show on the small screen. The biopic series is based on the life of ‘invincible’ wrestler, Mohammed Ghulam, who was popularly known as the Great Gama. It will have Sohail Khan playing the lead role.

The shooting of the show is scheduled to happen in Punjab and London starting this April. The makers want the show to go on air this July and thus are aiming to go on the floors soon. Gama Pehalwan is considered to be one of the greatest wrestlers in the world and even won the Indian World Heavyweight Championship.